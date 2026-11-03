VIDEO/ Crash on the Arbri Road: Two vehicles collide, injuring both drivers

VIDEO/ Crash on the Arbri Road: Two vehicles collide, injuring both drivers

Another road accident was reported in the early hours of the morning on the route connecting Mat with the Arbri Road, in the village of Fshat, Klos.

A Mercedes-Benz and a Volkswagen collided a few meters from the Arbri Road roundabout. The impact was severe, causing considerable damage to both vehicles.

Të lidhura

None found

Both drivers were injured in the crash, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

This is another accident on this stretch of road. Just two days ago, three collisions were reported within a 30-minute period.

Drivers have raised concerns about safety on this road, saying that on rainy days the asphalt becomes extremely slippery, turning the road into an “ice rink.” They say the cause is the overly smooth asphalt surface.

Since this road was built, dozens of accidents have been reported, mainly on wet days, when vehicles have difficulty braking and lose control because of the slippery surface.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 09:47

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