North Korea tests cluster munitions, claims they can reduce up to 60 hectares to ashes

North Korea has conducted a test of strategic cruise missiles, the official KCNA news agency reported today. The test followed trials of cruise missiles capable of carrying cluster munitions.

According to KCNA, yesterday’s test was intended to improve the cruise missile’s maneuverability during the final stage of flight, thereby enhancing its ability to strike a target vertically.

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The agency claimed that a medium-sized warhead mounted on a cruise missile could reduce an area of five to six hectares (50,000 to 60,000 square meters) to ashes when used at its maximum power.

North Korea also claimed that the cluster munitions it tested could reduce 60 hectares to ashes.

A North Korean official said the test was conducted because the armed forces needed to guarantee the country’s security and deter threats of every kind.

In recent weeks, North Korea has tested several types of weapons, including hypersonic missiles, cluster munitions and underwater drones, a type of guided torpedo.

For Pyongyang, cruise missile tests are not prohibited, unlike ballistic missile tests. Meanwhile, South Korea reported no North Korean exercises on either Sunday or Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jang Do-yang, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, explained that the decision on whether to issue announcements is based on a comprehensive military assessment. He said this assessment takes into account the protection of assets and surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, operational security, and other factors.

He also clarified that the South Korean military does not publicly report every launch carried out by North Korea.