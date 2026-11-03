Kurti appoints Edona Podrimja deputy health minister

Kurti appoints Edona Podrimja deputy health minister

Edona Podrimja will serve as deputy minister at the Ministry of Health following her appointment yesterday by the prime minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti.

Podrimja is a member of PLE, the Party of Egyptians, led by Veton Berisha.

Të lidhura

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The appointment is part of the Ministry of Health’s new leadership lineup. Podrimja is expected to work towards achieving the institution’s objectives and carrying out its responsibilities.

As Podrimja took office, Kurti congratulated her and wished her success in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to her.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 09:48

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