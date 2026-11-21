US advice for year-end holidays – is there reason for Kosovo to worry? Specialists call for greater attention

The announcement by the United States Embassy in Pristina regarding security during the holiday period does not indicate any particular danger for Kosovo, but is addressed to American citizens located on the European continent as a whole.

In the statement distributed on November 16, the American diplomatic mission drew attention to possible risks at mass gatherings, holiday fairs, shopping centers, transport stations, and places of worship, also mentioning the possibility of attacks carried out by individuals acting without organizational support.

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“Large gatherings and public events may be potential targets for terrorist groups and criminal elements. Terrorists, including lone actors, may carry out attacks with very little or no warning,” says the statement from the American Embassy.

Messages with a similar tone have also been issued by US embassies in several other European countries and the Balkan region, such as Albania, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Bulgaria. In these notices, the area covered is Europe, which suggests that this is a general warning for the holiday season and not a specific threat aimed at Kosovo.

However, this warning has shifted the focus to domestic security and the level of preparedness of the authorities to counter potential risks.

To obtain an official position regarding this announcement and possible security measures during the holidays, we contacted the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the American Embassy in Pristina, but as of the time of publishing this article, we have received no response.

In statements given to “Bota sot,” security field experts assess that the warning should be treated seriously by Kosovo’s institutions, but without causing panic among the population. According to them, the announcement should serve as an incentive to increase vigilance, strengthen cooperation between institutions, and take preventive measures, particularly for protecting public spaces and vital infrastructure.

Racaj: The American announcement should be taken seriously, but without causing panic

Professor and Major General Muhamet Racaj emphasized that the American warning should be seen as a signal to increase institutional and civic vigilance during the holidays, without creating unnecessary concern among people.

He believes that the announcement does not necessarily confirm the existence of a concrete threat against Kosovo, but it should not be ignored either.

“The warning from the American Embassy in Pristina should be understood as a preventive measure and as a call for increased institutional and civic care during the holiday season. This announcement does not indicate that there is a confirmed danger, but it should not be underestimated either.

During the past year I have repeatedly emphasized that security bodies, in cooperation with citizens, must work to prevent any surprises from terrorist acts, especially during holidays when there are large gatherings of people in public environments.

Unfortunately, the terrorist attack on the critical infrastructure of the Ibër-Lepenc canal, in the Ujman area, showed that threats to security are not merely theoretical and that critical targets require continuous protection,” he said.

Racaj underlined that the American warning relates to holidays in Europe and is not limited only to Kosovo. However, according to him, local institutions should take precautionary measures without waiting for a threat to materialize.

“It should be emphasized that the American warning is not limited only to Kosovo, but concerns the holiday season throughout Europe. According to published information, no concrete danger for Kosovo has been identified. However, our authorities should not wait for the threat to become real before acting.

Kosovo has reason to be cautious, especially taking into account the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, the experience of the attack on Ibër-Lepenc, and the risks that may come from individuals or organized groups,” Racaj stressed.

Regarding concrete actions, he called for closer cooperation between security institutions, information exchange, and increased checks in areas where citizen gatherings are expected.

“The Kosovo Police, the KIA, and other security institutions must strengthen cooperation, information sharing, and security measures in shopping centers, religious buildings, squares, and public gatherings. Equally important is cooperation with citizens, who must report any suspicious action or occurrence.

In the end, security is not achieved with panic, but with professionalism, intelligence, and prevention. We should await the holidays calmly, but institutions must be on heightened alert. My stance has been and remains: we must live as if war will never happen, but prepare as if risks may appear tomorrow,” Racaj concluded for “Bota sot.”

Elezi: Kosovo does not need panic, but vigilance and institutional coordination

Security expert Bedri Elezi also assesses that the American warning should be seen in the broader context of international security and the strengthening of preventive measures during the year-end holidays.

According to him, this announcement does not prove that there is a direct terrorist threat against Kosovo, but it should serve as an impetus to increase the readiness of institutions.

“The American security warning should not be underestimated, nor should it be interpreted as evidence that Kosovo is facing a direct terrorist threat.

Warnings from the American Embassy in Pristina should be analyzed in a broader context of international security. The United States, on the eve of year-end holidays, traditionally increases precautionary measures and warns its citizens about possible risks in public spaces. This practice is also linked to the bitter experience of terrorist attacks that have occurred in the past during holidays, holiday fairs, and mass gatherings in various European countries,” he emphasized.

Elezi drew attention to the danger posed by individuals who act without links to groups, who may become radicalized through extremist propaganda and online communication, without necessarily having direct ties to terrorist organizations.

“It must be understood that year-end holidays create a large concentration of people in shopping centers, holiday fairs, religious buildings, airports, and public spaces. For terrorist organizations, but also for radical individuals acting alone, these spaces may be seen as vulnerable targets, precisely because of the high number of citizens and the difficulty of preventing every criminal act.

In this case, a very important element is the mention of the possibility of attacks by lone individuals, the so-called Lone Actors. These persons may not necessarily have direct organizational ties to any terrorist group, but may become radicalized through extremist propaganda, online communication, or ideological influences. Precisely identifying and preventing these individuals before they take action is one of the most difficult challenges for security institutions,” he explained.

Speaking about the situation in Kosovo, Elezi emphasized that the warning published on November 16, 2026 refers to American citizens in Europe in general and does not identify any concrete threat or target in the country.

“As for Kosovo, it is important to emphasize that the warning published on November 16, 2026 refers to the security of American citizens in Europe in general and, in itself, does not identify any concrete threat or specific target in Kosovo. Therefore, it would not be professional for this announcement to be interpreted as confirmation of a concrete plan for a terrorist attack in our country.

However, Kosovo cannot consider itself excluded from the risks of terrorism. Our geographical position, security developments in the region, influences of international extremism, and the dynamics of radicalization are factors that require continuous institutional attention.

My main concern is not the American warning itself, but how our institutions translate this warning into concrete preventive measures,” Elezi pointed out.

He called for continuous coordination between the Kosovo Police, the Kosovo Intelligence Agency, justice institutions, and emergency mechanisms. According to him, police presence in public spaces must be accompanied by risk analyses, intelligence exchange, and early identification of threats.

“The Kosovo Police, the KIA, justice institutions, and emergency mechanisms must have continuous operational coordination, especially during periods when there are large gatherings of citizens. It is not enough to have police presence in squares or shopping centers. Risk analysis, intelligence exchange, early identification of suspicious behaviors, surveillance of high-traffic spaces, and readiness for immediate reaction are needed.

In this regard, we must bear in mind that terrorism prevention is not measured by the number of police officers we see on the streets, but by the capacity of institutions to identify, analyze, and neutralize a threat before it turns into tragedy.

It would be unacceptable for our institutions to wait for a second alarm or a tragic event before starting coordination and activating security mechanisms,” he assessed.

In conclusion, Elezi said that the American warning should be used to test the readiness of institutions, to review emergency plans, and to strengthen cooperation with international partners, especially with the United States of America.

He called on citizens not to create panic and to continue their daily activities, but to be careful and report any suspicious situation.

“I consider that this warning should serve as an opportunity to test institutional readiness, to review emergency response plans, and to strengthen cooperation with our international partners, especially with the US.

Citizens should not create panic or give up their daily activities. But they should be attentive and report any genuinely suspicious situation to the competent institutions.

In the end, I want to emphasize a fundamental principle of security:

Terrorism does not always warn where and when it will strike. But the state must always be prepared to not allow a warning to turn into a tragedy.

Kosovo does not need panic, but needs vigilance, professional intelligence, institutional coordination, and full responsibility in protecting the lives of citizens,” Elezi concluded for “Bota sot.”