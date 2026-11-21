Zelensky: For us, Putin is a murderer, not a friend; Trump is not applying enough pressure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted after his American counterpart Donald Trump, during a visit to China, addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with the words “my friend.”

In an interview with CNN, Zelensky stressed that how Trump chooses to call the Kremlin leader is his business, but for Ukraine Putin remains an enemy and responsible for killing people.

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“For us, he is an enemy… for us, he is a murderer,” Zelensky declared.

The Ukrainian president’s reaction came after Trump, during a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on Thursday, described the Russian leader as a friend, adding that they have had a good relationship for many years.

Zelensky criticized Trump’s approach to Putin, arguing that such language does not exert the necessary pressure on Moscow.

“Talking about Putin as if he were a friend means he does not feel enough pressure,” the Ukrainian president said, adding that Putin continues to be responsible for killings every day and night.

Meanwhile, the American president said on Friday that he believes Putin wants to end the war, emphasizing that his relationship with the Russian leader is a positive factor.

“I think both of them want to end the war, and it is a very good thing that I have a relationship with him,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump repeated that he considers Putin a friend, but was more reserved when asked whether the Russian leader is also a friend of the United States.

The political statements come at a time when Ukraine has faced a new wave of Russian attacks. According to Zelensky, at least nine people lost their lives in attacks on bridges in Kyiv and railway stations on Friday.

The Ukrainian president described the attack as “the largest of this year,” noting that Russia had launched 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, as well as more than 400 drones. The attacks came after Ukraine inflicted severe damage on the Crimean Bridge a few days earlier.

The escalation has also been reflected in Poland, which announced that a Russian cruise missile was among three objects that violated its airspace in the southeast of the country in the early hours of Friday.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the incident did not appear to be accidental, especially since military exercises by Western forces were taking place in the region.

Polish authorities reported that there were no injuries or material damage, while Warsaw described the event as a “provocation” by Moscow.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also condemned what he called “serious violations of Polish airspace,” saying that Alliance fighter jets were scrambled in response to the incident.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that one of the missiles struck a rural area near Nowy Lipowiec, about 50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

According to Polish authorities, the missile fell about 100 kilometers from the area where European troops from 11 of the 36 countries participating in the coalition for Ukraine were conducting military exercises.

Another missile and a jet-powered drone are suspected of having fallen in two other areas. So far, Russia has not officially reacted regarding the reported violation of Polish airspace.