Melania Trump: There are many people around the president who only say “yes,” I tell him the truth

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, has spoken about how the group of people surrounding President Donald Trump operates, raising concern that many of them cannot push back against his decisions or positions.

In a short interview included in a new documentary in which she is the central figure, Melania said her husband sometimes sees her as difficult, but she prefers to be honest with him in every case.

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“Donald says I’m difficult, but I tell him the truth. I think sometimes there are many people around him, there are many people who only say ‘yes,’ and that is not healthy,” she said.

She did not give specific names, nor did she make clear whether the group she mentioned includes close associates of the president.

Asked on the red carpet whether she will miss the White House after her husband’s term ends, the US First Lady replied that the Trump family loves the presidential residence.

“We love the White House. It is a very beautiful place,” she said.

However, during Donald Trump’s second term, Melania has spent relatively little time at the White House, dividing her life between Palm Beach, Trump Tower in New York and Washington.

In the documentary, she highlights the importance of personal space and staying away from constant attention.

“Solitude is important,” the wife of the American president says, adding that “you cannot stay constantly next to that person.”

Regarding her plans after the end of Trump’s second term, she offered no details.

“It is still early to talk about that,” she replied briefly.

During the conversation with journalists, Melania Trump also spoke about the public’s perception of her, claiming that some people continue to have a wrong image of her.

“Maybe they don’t really want to get to know me, or they don’t pay attention to what I do. They prefer to focus on gossip. If they looked at what I actually do, I believe they would discover something much more important,” she stressed.

These statements are part of the new documentary that offers a look at Melania Trump’s private life, engagements and role as First Lady of the United States.