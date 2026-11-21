Prime Minister Rama convenes the SP Assembly in Tirana today, with focus on local elections and the race for the capital

This Saturday, as part of preparations for the local elections of May 9, 2027, the country’s Prime Minister Edi Rama will convene the Socialist Party Assembly in Tirana.

The organization of socialist structures is expected to be at the center of discussions, with particular attention to the capital, where a significant part of the electoral race is expected to be concentrated.

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This is the latest meeting that the socialist leader is holding with party officials as part of preparations for the upcoming local elections.

Just a day earlier, Rama held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office with ministers and political leaders of the districts, where discussions focused on electoral organization and engagement.

Meanwhile, on November 14, the prime minister convened the SP General Assembly in the Bay of Lalzi, where the focus was on restructuring and launching preparations for the 2027 campaign.

During this meeting, Rama decided to dismiss Erion Veliaj from the leadership of the SP in Tirana, while Ervin Demo and Albana Koçiu were appointed to further organize the socialist structures in the capital.