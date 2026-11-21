Political revolts often come in waves. Just like ideologies and religious beliefs, they can spread from one country to another.

Young people are protesting in many parts of the world, in different ways and for different reasons. In India, Cockroach Janta Party, a movement launched online by activists and students after the chief justice of the Supreme Court reportedly compared unemployed young people to cockroaches and parasites, led successful protests this summer against irregularities in higher education exams.

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The movement quickly expanded its demands to include fair elections, press freedom and women’s rights.

In Serbia, a leaderless student movement demanding democratic reforms brought down an increasingly autocratic government in last month’s parliamentary elections.

In France, Italy, Albania, Germany and many other countries, young people are rising up against governments they see as rigid, corrupt and without ideas on how to respond to the rapid growth of wealth inequality, the risks of artificial intelligence, climate change and unemployment.

These revolts are united by a sense of betrayal and the conviction that everything is against young people, who can no longer hope to live better than their parents. Many of them even expect to live worse. They believe that today’s political systems have failed them. As former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has put it, “liberal democracy itself is now in the dock.”

The student protests of the 1960s, at least in Western Europe, seem almost like a game compared with the anger many young people feel today.

The Paris slogan of May 1968, L’imagination au pouvoir (“Power to the imagination”), would be unimaginable today. We live in a more dangerous world.

But amid the violence and looting in Paris, police brutality in India and Molotov cocktails in Albania, some see signs of hope. After the electoral victory of the student movement in Serbia, The Guardian declared that “a new kind of democracy is taking root” there.

The movement’s impetus was simply the desire for a fairer and less corrupt society. It did not rely on a shared ideology, a party structure or a charismatic leader. Perhaps in a new and better democracy there would no longer even be a need for parties.

If liberal democracy is in the dock, how much can protest movements improve it? The political pressure of protesters can sometimes bring welcome changes. The fall of the autocratic and nationalist regime of Serbian President Aleksandar Vuçiç is a positive development. The Indian “cockroaches” managed to remove the education minister.

The French students of May 1968 may not have succeeded in fundamentally changing politics, but they paved the way for greater social and sexual freedom.

In the United States, the protests of the 1960s helped public opinion support the civil rights of African Americans and oppose the Vietnam War. Later movements, such as Occupy Wall Street (2011) and Black Lives Matter (2013), managed to bring about few political changes. For such changes, political parties and people to lead them are needed. The civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s would not have gone as far if President Lyndon B. Johnson had not pressured Congress to pass civil rights laws.

Movements give people the opportunity to express dissatisfaction and unite around ideals, but they are not suited for political negotiations. That role is played by parties, which represent interests alongside ideals. Movements that want to get rid of parties because they see them as messy, selfish and corrupt obstacles on the road to realizing ideals are usually deeply undemocratic or at least illiberal. These activists do not accept that the mutual concessions of democratic politics should tarnish the purity of their ideals.

Another reason not to expect too much from youth protest movements is the mistaken belief that young people are necessarily on the side of liberalism and openness. It is enough to recall the saying often wrongly attributed to Winston Churchill.

“If you are not a liberal at 25, you have no heart. If you are not a conservative by 35, you have no brain.”

If it were true, there would be plenty of young people without heart. It is easy to forget that Hitler was still in his forties when he came to power. Most of his main collaborators in the Nazi movement were younger.

While thousands of young people take to the streets against corrupt traditional parties and economic inequality, others from the same generation are engaging in a completely different kind of politics. Extreme ideas are energizing young men and women in the youth forums of far-right parties.

In Europe, the most successful leaders of these parties, such as Giorgia Meloni in Italy, Jimmie Åkesson in Sweden, Alice Weidel in Germany and Jordan Bardella in France, are themselves relatively young and, at least at first glance, make a good impression.

Gone are the days of the old, worn-out extremists with roots in the fascist past. These are agile professionals who are careful about their image.

They too have ideals, but these ideals are not at all liberal. Unlike many young activists, they have ambition and a thirst for power. Liberal democracy is truly in the dock.

The greatest danger to it comes from these agile demagogues, who know how to organize parties, while the young people protesting in the streets pose a smaller risk. By exploiting the same political and economic concerns that are fueling today’s protests, these demagogues may achieve more than the protesters./BIRN