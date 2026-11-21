A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook central Peru, causing minor damage to residential buildings, power outages and difficulties in road traffic.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), the seismic tremors were recorded at 7:09 p.m. local time, with the epicenter about 30 kilometers northwest of the city of Junin and at a depth of 129 kilometers.

Të lidhura None found

The shaking was felt in several regions of the country, including Ancash, Ica, Ucayali, Cerro de Pasco, Huanuco and Callao, as well as in the capital Lima. It was also reported in some areas of Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

According to the Peruvian newspaper “El Comercio,” residents experienced the earthquake with moderate to strong intensity. In Lima, which is about 150 kilometers in a straight line from Junin, many families left their homes after the shaking. Journalists from the AFP news agency reported that hundreds of people were evacuated from buildings in the Miraflores neighborhood.

The director of the Geophysical Institute of Peru, Hernando Tavera, told Latina Noticias television that the depth of the earthquake affected how the shaking was felt on the surface.

“Despite its magnitude and depth, it was not as intense as it would have been if it had occurred at a shallower depth,” Tavera said.

He added that the shaking affected a wide area of central Peru, from the Ancash region to Ica and the Junin area, reaching the borders of the jungle region.

Peru’s Defense Minister Rafael Belaunde announced that in some areas of the Junin region, minor damage to homes, power supply outages and restrictions on road traffic were reported. According to him, there were initially no reports of harm to people or consequences for the health and physical integrity of residents.

However, the newspaper “El Comercio” reported that a 17-year-old was injured in the Barrios Altos neighborhood after a piece of concrete from a gallery fell on his head. The teenager was taken to Hospital 2 de Mayo, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, landslides have caused problems on several road routes, making traffic difficult.

Peru is located in the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a belt of high seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan, through Southeast Asia, to the entire Pacific Ocean basin. This geographical position makes the country particularly exposed to powerful earthquakes.