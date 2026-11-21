Daut Haradinaj, a representative of the Alliance, commented on the visit of Jakup Krasniqi, former Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo and former spokesperson of the Kosovo Liberation Army, to his hometown.

In a Facebook post, Haradinaj praised Krasniqi’s figure and role, stressing that his white hair and wrinkles testify to the Albanian nation’s long and challenging journey.

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He said he would be willing to sacrifice part of his own life to take the place of the former parliament speaker.

“Your white beard and wrinkles show the long and difficult road our nation has traveled. I don’t know what to say about you, except that I would share a part of my life to replace you, Uncle Jakup. The wise man and ideologue of our statehood,” Haradinaj wrote.