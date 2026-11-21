Our country will be affected by unstable air masses, cloud cover, and rain showers in some parts of the territory.

According to the meteorological forecast, the weather will be characterized by clouds, which are expected to decrease after the morning hours.

Të lidhura None found

Low-intensity rainfall will begin in the early hours of the 24-hour period, affecting most of the country until the morning hours.

During the day, rainfall will continue mainly along the western lowlands and in mountainous areas, but at low intensity.

As for atmospheric conditions, the wind will blow mainly from the south at an average speed of 5 m/s, while along the coastline it is expected to reach up to 10 m/s.

At sea, waves are forecast to be force 1-2.