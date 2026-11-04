Two wanted individuals extradited: from Kosovo to Germany and from Italy to Kosovo

Two individuals wanted internationally through INTERPOL were extradited today, one from Kosovo to Germany and the other from Italy to Kosovo, the Kosovo Police announced.

D.J., a German citizen, was handed over by Kosovo to the German authorities. German justice institutions had issued an international arrest warrant for him over involvement in drug trafficking offenses.

Të lidhura None found

On the same day, Kosovo citizen B.B. was extradited from Italy to Kosovo. He was wanted by Kosovo’s justice institutions under an international arrest warrant for involvement in the criminal offense of “Usury and Coercion.”

Both extraditions were successfully carried out by the Kosovo Police Directorate for International Police Cooperation, in coordination with the other relevant police units and justice institutions. They were made possible through cooperation between the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo and partner countries.