Gërvalla on Sabahate Tolaj and Isuf Haklaj: they gave their lives for Kosovo, the state owes them justice

On the 23rd anniversary of the killing of police officers Sabahate Tolaj and Isuf Haklaj, Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla called them martyrs of democracy and took part in tributes in their honor.

The tributes were held at the memorial at the Police Station in Peja, at the site where they fell in Raushiq, and at their graves in Pobërgjë and Koshare. Alongside Gërvalla, Minister Gashani, family members, friends and colleagues also took part.

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Gërvalla recalled that after Kosovo’s liberation, Tolaj and Haklaj moved from freedom fighters into the ranks of the Kosovo Police, where they continued the mission of building a democratic state and the rule of law.

She added that on the morning of November 24, 2003, as they were heading to carry out official duty, the two officers were killed in an organized ambush.

“The battle did not end in June 1999 for all those who fought for Kosovo’s freedom. For some, the freedom achieved was only the beginning of another mission: to make Kosovo a democratic state, where the law would be above any interest and where no one could replace the authority of the state with the power of crime,” Gërvalla wrote.

In her message, she stressed that remembering the two officers is not enough, because the state has a responsibility to ensure justice for their killing.

“Kosovo, this state and this Republic, owes Sabahate and Isuf not only remembrance. It owes them justice. It owes them full justice. It owes them the state governed by law for which they fought to the point of self-sacrifice,” she declared.

Finally, Gërvalla called for their ideal to be realized through a strong, democratic and consolidated Republic, where justice and law are the foundation of progress.

“Eternal glory to Sabahate Tolaj and Isuf Haklaj!” she concluded.