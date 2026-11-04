Mount Mokna and Lake Ujman begin path to protected status

Mount Mokna and Lake Ujman begin path to protected status

Environment Minister Fitore Pacolli announced that she formally received a study on the natural assets of Mount Mokna and Lake Ujman today in Istog. The scientific document highlights the exceptional biodiversity and significant tourism potential of both areas and serves as a guide for their sustainable development.

The study will provide the basis for further steps toward designating Mount Mokna and Lake Ujman as protected areas. According to Pacolli, following its receipt, the ministry will begin procedures to submit the initiative to the Assembly of Kosovo for a final vote.

Të lidhura

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The minister said that if the two areas are granted protected status, the share of Kosovo’s territory under protection will increase from 11 percent to 12.4 percent. She described the initiative as an important step toward preserving the country’s natural assets and promoting sustainable development, adding that institutions would work to protect the two areas.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 22:16

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