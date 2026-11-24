Microsoft on maximum alert after global outage, millions of users without Outlook and Teams

Microsoft has set its highest alert level, called “Code Red,” after a series of severe technical faults that left some of the company’s key services offline for about 24 hours globally.

The outage, which occurred on November 12 and 13, affected millions of people around the world and caused difficulties in Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and Exchange Online. The effects were seen in various areas, including government institutions and airlines.

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Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, apologized to the public for the outage, while the company has launched an internal investigation to find and fix the errors that caused the technological chaos.

According to what Daily Mail reports, Microsoft suspects that the cause of the incident is linked to a problematic Windows update released in July this year. The company has also ruled out the possibility that the event was caused by a cyberattack or by intervention from artificial intelligence agents.

Meanwhile, a Reuters article, based on the company’s internal communications, highlights major difficulties in coordinating technical teams during the outage.

Because documentation was spread across different systems, communication among engineers became very difficult; they were forced to exchange more than 10,000 messages to decide how to proceed and to organize the work to resolve the issue.

Microsoft is aiming for such problems to be resolved within an hour. After this incident, company executives want to change the way technical breakdowns in its services are handled.

Microsoft’s chief operating officer has set a goal of reducing the time needed to complete a technical intervention to just one hour, compared with five to six days that it can take now.

To achieve this goal, the company plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence in identifying, analyzing and fixing faults.

The declaration of “Code Red” reflects the level of concern inside Microsoft after the outage, which called into question the reliability of some of the company’s most widely used services worldwide.