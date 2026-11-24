Public Prosecutor’s Office strengthens staff and opens the way for advancement of 28 employees

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in North Macedonia is continuing with initiatives for strengthening human resources and the professional development of its employees.

As part of Internal Announcement No. 1/2026, the promotion of 28 public prosecutors has been planned, while the ranking lists from the administrative selection for the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of North Macedonia have been made public.

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The opening of career advancement opportunities creates foundations for greater staff motivation, professionalization of the service, and increased institutional efficiency.

Strengthening human resources marks an important step toward a stronger, more efficient, and functional public prosecutorial service.