A home on Lunetta Court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, became the scene of a tragedy after police found four family members dead on November 19. The alarm was raised by a female relative who had been unable to reach any of the home’s residents.

Upon arriving at the address, law enforcement found that the four victims had gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Marcus Reyes Sr., 28, is suspected of first taking the lives of his wife Alayna Reyes, 28, and their two children, Marcus Jr., 8, and Anastacia, 6. He is then believed to have shot himself and died, so the case is being treated as a murder-suicide.

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After this heavy loss, Alayna Reyes’s aunt, Kim Vallejos, organized a fundraiser through GoFundMe to help the victim’s mother. By November 24, nearly $25,000 had been raised.

In her announcement, Vallejos emphasized that the money will be used for the family’s immediate needs, support for relatives, and other expenses caused by the tragedy. She said: “I am raising funds to help my sister with family support, immediate needs and other expenses that come after the death of her daughter, Alayna, and her grandson and granddaughter, Marcus and Anastacia. This unimaginable loss has left us heartbroken. They were deeply loved and will be missed.”

Meanwhile, the family and relatives are in mourning, while police are continuing their work to fully clarify the circumstances of this tragic event.