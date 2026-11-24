The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the United States have identified unauthorized access to their systems, through which some unclassified information was exposed. The New York Times reported this, citing U.S. officials and people with knowledge of the matter.

As reported, the intrusion affected a system used for open-source intelligence analysis, a computer network used to extract valuable information from public and unclassified materials.

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It has not yet been revealed which specific data was compromised. However, sources cited by the newspaper emphasize that classified materials were not put at risk. Two people familiar with the case said the exposure may have also included information in other U.S. government agencies. One of them said the issue has already been resolved.

These open-source intelligence systems process a large volume of data, including commercially purchased information, social media content, satellite imagery and other materials found on the internet.

Although most of this data is public, some is provided by companies that sell it for a fee. When combined with other sources, this data can reveal important and highly detailed information.

Intelligence agencies use this information together with other sources to prepare analyses and assessments on various security issues.

The New York Times sources indicate that in this case a hacker is suspected of having gained unauthorized access to at least one government system. But it has not been disclosed whether investigators have identified the person or group responsible for the intrusion.

An official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said the incident did not disrupt critical capabilities, while the CIA declined to comment.

This incident comes at a time when several U.S. institutions have reported problems and intrusions in their technology systems. Last week, the National Security Agency (NSA) experienced a days-long outage of its internal classified network. According to officials and businesses involved, the problem was not caused by cyberattacks.

Also last week, an intrusion was reported into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, a national database used by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to exchange information about people suspected of criminal offenses.

U.S. President Donald Trump referred to this incident during a phone interview with Fox News on Saturday.

“I will say that this is not a good thing, I don’t like it,” Trump said when asked about the intrusion into the FBI system.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also disclosed a cybersecurity incident that forced the agency to temporarily disable some internal applications. The news was first reported by Nextgov, a platform that covers technology developments in U.S. federal institutions.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, who was recently named by Trump to also serve as acting director for cybersecurity, sought to calm public concerns during several television appearances on Sunday.

Commenting on the intrusion into the FBI database, he said such incidents are not rare and there is no reason for alarm.

“Cyber investigations and cyber incidents have been part of the American economy and American life for a long time,” Clayton said on ABC’s “This Week.”

He added that regarding the FBI incident, the agency was handling the situation according to standard procedures. While American authorities work to clarify the scope of the recent intrusions, it remains unclear who is behind the attack on intelligence systems and how much data was exposed.