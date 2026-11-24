The Commission for Environment, Spatial Planning, Food, Agriculture, Forestry, Rural Development, Infrastructure and Transport held its next meeting, where the 2025 Report on the State of the Environment in Kosovo was reviewed.

The Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, Fitore Pacolli-Dalipi, reported to the members of this commission, presenting the ministry’s achievements, implemented activities and objectives.

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Vetëvendosje Movement MP Drita Pajaziti announced through a post that environmental protection, air quality improvement, waste management and preservation of natural resources continue to be important priorities.

She underlined the need for work in these areas to continue with dedication and responsibility.