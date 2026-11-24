Investigations into Spiropali, her husband, brother and two sisters-in-law!/ Lala explains the investigations that could sink Elisa Spiropali

Journalist Klodiana Lala explained on the Të Paekspozuarit show on Vizion Plus the SPAK investigations that could sink Spiropali and her family members if it is proven that they committed serious criminal offenses for which a criminal complaint has been filed.

“First, I think that the Spiropalization model is among the ugliest in Rama’s governance. Despite this, the fact that she is speaking helps us understand how political parties in the country have been distorted.

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SPAK has opened a criminal investigation into offenses involving Spiropali, her husband Salarjon Totaj and three family members: her two sisters-in-law and her brother.

An investigation for corruption, money laundering, concealment of assets and violation of equal treatment in tenders. A criminal complaint has been filed, in which data from the tax authorities are also reflected.

There are also other data obtained on several tenders at the water utility in Fier, when it was headed by Salarjon Totaj.

The criminal case was registered based on the criminal offenses and there are still no persons under investigation. But official sources have stated that the role of Ms. Spiropali is also being investigated. Specifically, a company registered under Salarjon Totaj, Sal shpk, which also owns a restaurant in the former Block area, is being examined; there are suspicions that dividends were distributed in considerable amounts, and suspicions that the business was not generating enough income for such transactions to be made.

The complaint was filed at the end of August, beginning of September. After SPAK was convinced that there is room to investigate Ms. Spiropali, the suspicions are that she is involved. Prosecutors have registered the criminal proceedings. Another element concerns Solomon Construction, founded by Ms. Spiropali’s brother; according to verifications, this company has won tenders at the water and sewerage utility when the institution was headed by Spiropali’s husband.

They are examining not only suspicions of tender violations, but also conflict of interest.

The investigations may show and highlight whether or not Spiropali is implicated. We are discussing because of the clashes; prosecutors have seized a multitude of documents related to the businesses of Spiropali’s husband, brother and sisters-in-law,” Lala declared.