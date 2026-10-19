Double murder in Kamëz / Perpetrator and the Islamaj brothers were neighbors! Incident took place in the street

Further details have emerged about the serious incident that occurred on Monday morning in the Bathore area. The two brothers, Selam and Nazmi Islamaj, were killed, while their other brother, Shefqet Islamaj, was injured. The perpetrator is Ngushëllim Manzi, an employee of the Military Police, who has been arrested.

Të lidhura None found

According to information reported by journalist Xhensila Kodra, the perpetrator and the brothers were neighbors, while the incident took place in the street, near the Islamaj family’s home.

It is learned that the injured brother was shot in the chest and is in serious condition at the Trauma Hospital.

POLICE NOTICE:

After killing two citizens with a firearm over trivial motives and injuring another, the suspected perpetrator was apprehended and placed under arrest.

Following a report of gunshots on “Petrela” Street in Bathore, officers from Police Station No. 5 immediately went to the scene.

Initial actions revealed that, during a dispute over trivial motives between citizen N. M. and three brothers, S. I., N. I. and Sh. I., the conflict escalated into the use of a firearm. As a result, citizen S. I., approximately 30 years old, lost his life, while citizens N. I., 48, and Sh. I., approximately 44, were injured and transported to hospital. The 48-year-old later died, while the 44-year-old remains under medical care.

As a result of swift police action, the suspected perpetrator, citizen N. M., approximately 40 years old and an employee of the Military Police, was apprehended and arrested.

The firearm, a pistol suspected of having been used in the crime, was also seized.

The investigative team is continuing its work to fully document the incident from a legal standpoint and clarify its circumstances.