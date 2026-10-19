Energy regulator changes fuel prices: Gasoline falls, diesel rises

The Energy Regulator has decided to cut the price of gasoline by 2.50 denars per liter, while diesel and extra-light household heating oil will cost 2 denars more per liter.

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Retail prices for EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline are falling by 2.50 denars per liter compared with the maximum prices approved in the decision dated 13.10.2026. Following this change, EUROSUPER BS-95 will be sold at 96.00 denars per liter, while EUROSUPER BS-98 will cost 98.00 denars per liter.

Meanwhile, the prices of EURODIZEL (D-E V) and extra-light household heating oil (EL-1) are rising by 2.00 denars per liter compared with the previous decision of 13.10.2026. Accordingly, EURODIZEL (D-E V) will reach 99.00 denars per liter, while extra-light household heating oil (EL-1) will cost 110.50 denars per liter.