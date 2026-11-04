Shehaj: Rama’s threat against Veliaj is criminal, SPAK must investigate the prime minister and Toni Gogu

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Opportunity Party, spoke on News24 today about the latest clash within the Socialist Party between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Mayor Erion Veliaj.

Shehaj expressed hope that their conflict would continue, stressing that the more they fight, the more the truth will be revealed to Albanians. He said the main concern remained removing Rama from power, while describing the prime minister’s threats against Veliaj, if confirmed, as criminal acts.

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He added that the Special Prosecution Office should bring charges against both the prime minister and Justice Minister Toni Gogu, who is suspected of conveying the threat to Veliaj in Fier prison.

“Our concern is to see Rama leave office. I hope this situation will help bring about his departure. The expression ‘let them tear each other apart’ means that the more they keep fighting, the more their true colors will show. I hope the clash between them continues so that the justice authorities can gather as much evidence as possible to prosecute the prime minister,” Shehaj said.

“It is criminal to threaten someone by telling them that if they do not obey you, you will use your power against them. All the more so when the justice minister is used as an instrument. SPAK must bring charges against the minister and Edi Rama. We must give SPAK time to act. I hope it does,” he added.