Shehaj: Rama’s threat against Veliaj is criminal, SPAK must investigate the prime minister and Toni Gogu

Shehaj: Rama’s threat against Veliaj is criminal, SPAK must investigate the prime minister and Toni Gogu

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Opportunity Party, spoke on News24 today about the latest clash within the Socialist Party between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Mayor Erion Veliaj.

Shehaj expressed hope that their conflict would continue, stressing that the more they fight, the more the truth will be revealed to Albanians. He said the main concern remained removing Rama from power, while describing the prime minister’s threats against Veliaj, if confirmed, as criminal acts.

Të lidhura

None found

He added that the Special Prosecution Office should bring charges against both the prime minister and Justice Minister Toni Gogu, who is suspected of conveying the threat to Veliaj in Fier prison.

“Our concern is to see Rama leave office. I hope this situation will help bring about his departure. The expression ‘let them tear each other apart’ means that the more they keep fighting, the more their true colors will show. I hope the clash between them continues so that the justice authorities can gather as much evidence as possible to prosecute the prime minister,” Shehaj said.

“It is criminal to threaten someone by telling them that if they do not obey you, you will use your power against them. All the more so when the justice minister is used as an instrument. SPAK must bring charges against the minister and Edi Rama. We must give SPAK time to act. I hope it does,” he added.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 02:00

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?

Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?
Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan

Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan
2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises

2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises
Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028

Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028
Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures

Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures
Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges

Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda