Midterm elections in the US: Vote counting begins after polls close in six states

With the first polling stations closing in six US states, vote counting has begun in the midterm elections held on November 3. The results will determine which party controls the US Congress for the final two years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Americans are voting this year for representatives to all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. Republicans’ goal is to retain their majorities in both chambers, while Democrats are seeking to gain control of at least one of them.

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Reuters reports that Indiana and Kentucky were the first states where polling stations closed, at 6 p.m. local time. Voting initially ended in most of both states, allowing vote counting to begin and the first results to be reported.

An hour later, at 7 p.m. local time, polls also closed in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia. Vote counting has begun in these four states as well, with the first results expected to be released gradually.

Polls are scheduled to close in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. local time.

In some states, the announcement of final results may be delayed by the counting of mail-in ballots and narrow margins between candidates.

The political makeup of Congress resulting from the midterm elections will also determine the influence of Republicans and Democrats in the legislative process for the remainder of President Trump’s term.