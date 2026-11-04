She raised her son alone after separating from her husband: New details emerge in killing of 39-year-old Albanian woman by her 21-year-old son in Italy

A serious crime has shocked the Albanian community in the Italian city of Chiari, where 21-year-old Eduart Xhani is suspected of killing his mother, 39-year-old Meleqe Lusha, by stabbing her several times.

After the incident, the young man left the house, but in the early hours of the morning he voluntarily went to the Carabinieri provincial headquarters in Cremona, where he confessed to the crime and admitted responsibility.

Të lidhura None found

Based on his statement, police went to the apartment where mother and son lived, on Via Tagliata Traversa II, and found the 39-year-old woman’s body there.

Eduart Xhani was arrested on a charge of intentional homicide, while the motive remains unclear. Investigators are working to establish the circumstances and determine whether there had previously been conflicts or tensions in the family.

The news has deeply shaken Albanians living in the area, where the family was known and integrated into the city’s social life.

Denis Beqiri, president of the Albanian Association in Chiari, said he was shocked by what happened and described the 21-year-old as a well-mannered and dedicated young man.

“Eduart was a role model for our community. We never could have foreseen something like this. He has done something that cannot be forgiven. We cannot understand it,” Beqiri told Italian media.

He added that the young man had completed an internship at his real estate agency after finishing his studies at the “Einaudi” institute in Chiari.

“He was very capable, used CAD programs with ease, and was modest and dedicated. I had given him the highest grade,” Beqiri recalled.

Eduart Xhani later began working with relatives in construction and then found a job at a local company, but he was no longer employed there.

His mother, Meleqe Lusha, worked for a cooperative that managed the cafeteria service at the Civil Hospital of Brescia.

According to Italian media reports, mother and son lived alone in the home where the crime took place. The 39-year-old had raised her son with the support of her four brothers. Eduart had grown up without his father and was described as a reserved person who went to the gym regularly.

Chiari Mayor Gabriele Zotti said the family was known in the community and that there had previously been no signs suggesting a problematic situation.

“No one had ever noticed anything that would have led us to think there were problems,” he said.

Italian authorities are continuing their investigation to fully establish how the incident unfolded and the motive behind the crime.