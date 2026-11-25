Minister of Justice Jeton Shasivari responded to Ali Ahmeti’s open letter concerning the administration of the bar examination in the Albanian language.

He said that no individual or political force can claim ownership over the Albanian language or its use. According to Shasivari, rapporteurs from the Venice Commission will remain in the country tomorrow and the day after, after the institution was asked to provide an assessment and opinion on the matter.

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“The Albanian language belongs to the citizens of this country who use it and have the right to use it. Meanwhile, institutions have a legal and institutional responsibility to respect and implement language rights. For this reason, no person or political party can have a monopoly over these rights,” he said.

Shasivari stressed that this is an open and transparent issue that has not been resolved even after the Ohrid Framework Agreement, despite the fact that North Macedonia has had eight Albanian justice ministers since 2001.

“My aim is to ensure that this issue does not continue to remain unresolved. The Venice Commission rapporteurs will have a packed schedule of meetings during their visit. We have requested the assessment and opinion of this prestigious institution on constitutional matters within the Council of Europe,” the minister said.

He added that the government has a clear position on respecting and advancing language rights, while the contribution of all stakeholders will be important in this process.

Speaking about the Criminal Code, Shasivari said that North Macedonia is preparing to enter the phase of professional discussions on adopting an entirely new Criminal Code. This initiative comes after nearly three decades of implementation of the current legislation, which was adopted in 1996.

The minister announced tougher measures against corruption and the abuse of public office.

“Abuse of official position, public procurement, concessions and public-private partnerships will be regulated separately, with penalties that could reach up to 15 years in prison. Public office is not a privilege but a responsibility. Public funds are not anyone’s private property, as they belong to the citizens and must be protected,” Shasivari said.

However, he stressed that even the harshest punishment would be meaningless without efficient procedures and a lawful court decision.