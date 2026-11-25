VIDEO/ Expelled from the Socialist Party, Spiropali speaks: Those who should stay leave and those who should leave stay…

Elisa Spiropali, who was expelled from the Socialist Party on the orders of Edi Rama, appeared before the media today.

At the beginning of her statement, she said that she regarded it as a distinction that, in these 35 years, she was the first woman to be expelled from a party body in 2026 because of her positions.

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“I am the first woman in 35 years to be expelled from the Socialist Party, and I am taking it as a distinction. I was also the youngest chairwoman elected by Parliament and the first woman expelled from a party body, so I think we should not be surprised at all. There is nothing surprising here, when those who should leave stay. Albania has entered a delicate phase of its development.

I have maintained this position regarding the crossroads at which Albania finds itself, so that we can rise above the current system and respond to young people and their desire for more democracy within the parties, in Parliament, in the institutions, and regarding the way power and decision-making operate. The electoral system has produced a political swamp, a stagnation in the circulation of the elites; the need for change no longer pulses,” Spiropali said.