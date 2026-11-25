Alqi Bllako arrives at the Special Court accompanied by his lawyer

Former Socialist Party MP Alqi Bllako appeared today at the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime. He was seen entering the court with his lawyer.

In the incinerator case, Bllako was found guilty by the Special Court and initially sentenced to four years in prison for passive corruption by senior officials in two cases. His sentence was reduced to two years and eight months in prison under the shortened trial procedure.

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Since the time he had spent in pretrial detention, beginning on December 9, 2023, exceeded his sentence, the court ordered his imprisonment measure lifted and ordered his release.

The court also barred Alqi Bllako from holding public office for five years.