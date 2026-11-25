On November 21, 2026, Albanian students announced the creation of the “National Student Movement,” a new organization seeking to represent young people’s concerns and demands amid the civic protests taking place in Albania.

In a statement released by the Polytechnic University, the founders explained that the movement does not seek to replace the civic uprising. They said it is part of this broader spirit and aims to strengthen it through proposals and demands directly related to the problems facing the younger generation.

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Quality education, employment, equal opportunities, and creating the conditions for young people to build a dignified life in Albania are among the organization’s stated goals.

The students stressed that meeting these demands depends on governance, the responsibility of institutions, and their accountability. They announced that they would put issues forward for public debate and take concrete steps alongside citizens, university lecturers, professionals, and intellectuals.

The founders also called for an independent and transparent investigation into allegations of excessive police force against protesters.

The movement describes itself as independent, democratic, and sustainable. It will have no chairperson and does not claim to speak on behalf of all students. In their statement, the organizers invited young people to join them, with the aim of helping build a more democratic and just Albania where leaving the country is not a prerequisite for securing a future.

However, the question remains whether this initiative can become a political alternative and what obstacles it might face. Lecturer and analyst Klemedin Mile and analyst Ilir Vata shared their assessments with “Bota sot.” They discussed the movement’s potential, its relationship with political parties, and the possibility that civic protests could bring changes to the political landscape.

Organization and the first political test

Klemedin Mile sees the creation of the National Student Movement as a positive development. In his view, it could help turn the energy of the protests into a fully fledged organization that could also gain political representation.

Mile believes the decision not to enter into dialogue with Prime Minister Edi Rama could help the movement preserve its identity and credibility. But, in his view, that stance alone is not enough to create a political force; organizational structures, a clear platform, and the ability to build alliances with social groups are also needed.

“The creation of this movement is a useful step because it opens the way for the energy of the protest to be used politically and turned into an organized entity. This matters all the more because the opposition parties have failed to build a united front. Refusing dialogue with Rama helps preserve the movement’s identity and credibility, but it is not enough to establish a political force. Organization, a platform, and social alliances are needed for that,” Mile told “Bota sot.”

As for the possibility of Albania repeating Serbia’s experience, where student protests have influenced political developments, the analyst does not expect a scenario on the same scale.

He notes that the political realities of the two countries are different. For Albanian students, he said, the main challenge is to maintain their independence and build a distinct identity without joining or being absorbed by established parties.

“I do not believe the Serbian model can be repeated in Albania on the same scale. In Serbia, the protests were very large and largely peaceful, while the traditional opposition was weaker than the Democratic Party in Albania. This gave students room to emerge as the main opposition force. The situation in Albania is more complicated. Students need to build their own identity without being absorbed by established parties or drawn into an unnecessary confrontation with them,” Mile said.

According to him, the movement’s most important test will be moving from the support it has received at protests to concrete political representation. He sees a possible challenge in the Tirana mayoral election as well, but only if the traditional opposition agrees to make room for a candidate from the student movement.

“For now, the most tangible opportunity to seriously challenge Rama appears to be in Tirana, particularly in the mayoral race. But this requires a political decision by the traditional opposition. The parties must support a candidate emerging from the student movement instead of treating it as a rival for leadership of the opposition. Such a candidate could unite the energy of the protests with the opposition vote and create a broader alternative than any party could offer on its own. The movement’s test will be turning the legitimacy gained through protest into political representation, while the opposition’s test will be whether it allows an alternative it does not control,” the lecturer and analyst concluded.

The risk of being drawn into traditional politics

Analyst Ilir Vata takes a different view and is more skeptical about the organization’s future. He argues that turning the National Student Movement into a party could lead to its failure, because Albania’s political scene is dominated by large parties and changes to the Electoral Code have not created favorable conditions for new entities.

Vata insists that the movement should remain civic and stay out of the party political race. In his view, entering that race would weaken its influence and initial potential.

“This movement is heading toward becoming a political entity and entering the electoral race. If the students came together as a genuine force, they could create a political space aimed at bringing down the government, governing the country, and moving toward a technocratic government. But if they choose the path of forming a political party, I think they will fail, because the ground is already occupied by the major parties. Changes to the Electoral Code put new parties at a disadvantage. The abolition of pre-election coalitions and the requirement for parties to run separately make it harder for them to establish a distinct profile. This is the movement’s greatest challenge and could also be where it fails,” Vata told “Bota sot.”

Comparing the situation with Serbia, he said that in Albania, discontent stems not only from student or civic concerns but is also intertwined with conflicts within politics.

“In Albania, we do not see the same kind of student or civic discontent as in Serbia. Here, discontent is tied to politics itself. Young people have mobilized, the diaspora has responded, and citizens have protested. That is why I do not see a real connection between the Albanian student movement and the Serbian one. There may be similarities in appearance or form, but they do not have the same political potential,” the analyst said.

Vata also doubts that the new initiative will be able to bring about major political changes. In his view, the country needs a new climate and a movement that breaks with old models, and this initiative does not meet that standard.

“Old-style politics remains present in Albania. As I have said before, there is an attempt to repeat Ramiz Alia’s playbook from 1990, when students and former communists supposedly rose up to overthrow communism, even though the regime was not actually overthrown but replaced by another. This movement does not have the potential to form a government, either through protests or through elections. Albania needs a new initiative and a new political climate, but the movement that emerged at the beginning of this summer is unlikely to bring major changes. It is a political movement created to give the impression that something is happening in Albania,” Vata stressed.

The analyst links this situation to what he sees as the lack of a complete break with the communist past. He cited the failure to open the files and the lack of information about the graves of political prisoners as factors that have kept the country in a prolonged transition.

“Albania has been left in endless political stagnation and transition. The country has still not broken with its communist past. The traces of dictatorship show up in many instances, especially on commemorative dates. The dictator is still alive, the files have not been opened, and the graves of political prisoners have not been found. This has created an unfinished post-dictatorship period. As a result, the new politics remains weak and intertwined with the old. It has been shaped by the politics of the past, and I do not expect major changes. In the end, these movements may become nothing more than appendages of the old politics,” he said.

In conclusion, Vata said the new movement may fail to separate itself from established parties and risks becoming part of the same system. He also criticized the slogan “Let’s build a new Albania,” which he linked to rhetoric used during the communist period.

“The Electoral Code does not help new parties, while signals are emerging from both the left and the right about the creation of new political entities. Nevertheless, the political landscape is hostile because pre-election coalitions have been ruled out. A new party that enters the race risks being left without representation.

I think this student movement could end up just like the old politics and become part of it. I see nothing new, no change, and no connection to developments in Serbia or to new movements. On the ground, all that remains is the slogan ‘Let’s build a new Albania,’ similar to Enver Hoxha’s rhetoric in 1955. In this way, a new dictatorship is being created because the problems of the past have not been addressed. The movement is called a student movement, but students are not there; it is called a youth movement, but young people are not there. Although the name ‘flamingo’ is used, what is really there are the old forces that want to keep Albania hostage,” Vata told “Bota sot,” concluding his remarks.