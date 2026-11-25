Hykmete Bajrami, a member of the Democratic League of Kosovo, has criticized the report published by Prime Minister Albin Kurti on the work and results of his government.

In a Facebook post, she raised questions about the fulfillment of commitments in areas such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, energy and the fight against corruption.

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Bajrami asked whether the government’s report would include the construction of 160 nurseries, the completion of roads leading to Podujevo, Peja and Mitrovica, as well as the completion of work on the road to Gjilan, which, according to her, has been reported on for the 13th time.

She also sought clarification on promises related to state reserves, the supply of hospitals with medicines, the construction of railways and dams, national unification and an apology from Serbia.

The LDK MP also called for accountability over how around 20 billion euros were used, which, according to her, were at Kurti’s disposal during his time in government.

“What would he report on after six years? What happened to his promises, and what do citizens expect, apart from lower ticket prices to leave for Germany?” Bajrami wrote.

Her reaction came after Prime Minister Kurti published a document outlining the claimed achievements of Kurti 2’s government, in which he highlighted economic growth, rising wages, employment and social support for citizens.