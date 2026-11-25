This Wednesday, MP Elisa Spiropali, who was expelled from the Socialist Party, warned that the situation would get even worse if it was not understood that reform was essential.

“The party is not one person; it is the totality of these people. Albania belongs to everyone. It will get worse if we do not understand that we need to reform,” Spiropali said.

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Spiropali also questioned the legitimacy of decisions made at meetings of the party’s structures, claiming that there had been neither a vote nor minutes for the decisions discussed, and deeming the decision null and void.

“When the flamingo protest was resonating with what people are demanding for Albania’s future, I was the first to react. That is how I felt. At that moment, the new agreement for Albania contained fundamental elements that were not hostile toward my party. On the contrary, the Socialist Party is a very large mass of people who have nothing to do with the responsibilities of power, but are being unfairly labeled and are today caught in the middle of an attack, when even Socialist Party MPs are finding it difficult to face the public because we did not speak to the people. The Socialist Party bears no responsibility for this. Nobody asks the Socialist Party, nor me, whether I am there or not, whether I am expelled or not. These are decisions made in closed rooms at one person’s proposal. There is no vote. There was no vote at those Socialist Party assemblies. No one took responsibility for keeping minutes, so that decision is null and void.

Generation Z is not the enemy of the state and power; it is the foundation of power. I was not even at that group meeting, and there was no agenda. In fact, there was no vote, but rather the legitimization of an illegitimate decision by the national assembly.

I do not understand why there is such great fear of a woman’s words, let alone her actions. Women are not a facade to be placed wherever there is a campaign so that they look good; women also have positions, and when those positions do not align with the leadership’s position, there must be discussions. It does not matter whether I am the first flamingo. I would be honored. Not even Koçi Xoxe and Kadri Hazbiu did these things in closed meetings without hearing the person who was accused.”