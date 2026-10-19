Serious crime in Kamëz/ Two brothers killed over a boundary wall! What neighbors say

Serious crime in Kamëz/ Two brothers killed over a boundary wall! What neighbors say

The dispute that resulted in the killing of brothers Selam and Nazmi Islamaj and the wounding of their brother Shefqet Islamaj by Ngushëllim Manzi in Bathore is suspected to have started over a boundary wall the brothers were building.

Të lidhura

None found

According to residents of the area, when a concrete mixer arrived, the suspect objected to concrete being poured there, and an argument broke out between them, ending with the use of a firearm.

Journalist Xhensika Kodra reports that other neighbors said, among other things, that the men had not previously had any disputes, while they were often seen in each other’s company.

Police statement:

He killed two citizens with a firearm over trivial motives and wounded another; the suspected perpetrator was apprehended and arrested.

Following a report of gunshots on “Petrela” Street in Bathore, officers from Police Commissariat No. 5 immediately went to the scene.

Initial actions established that, during a conflict over trivial motives between citizen N. M. and the three brothers, S. I., N. I. and Sh. I., the conflict escalated into the use of a firearm. As a result, citizen S. I., approximately 30 years old, died, while citizens N. I., 48, and Sh. I., approximately 44, were wounded and transported to hospital, where the 48-year-old died, while the 44-year-old remains under medical care.

As a result of swift police action, the suspected perpetrator, citizen N. M., approximately 40 years old and an employee of the Military Police, was apprehended and arrested.

The firearm—a pistol—suspected of having been used in the crime was also seized.

The investigative team is continuing its work to fully document the incident legally and clarify its circumstances.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 15:44

Tags: , , , ,
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing