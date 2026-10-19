Serious crime in Kamëz/ Two brothers killed over a boundary wall! What neighbors say

The dispute that resulted in the killing of brothers Selam and Nazmi Islamaj and the wounding of their brother Shefqet Islamaj by Ngushëllim Manzi in Bathore is suspected to have started over a boundary wall the brothers were building.

Të lidhura None found

According to residents of the area, when a concrete mixer arrived, the suspect objected to concrete being poured there, and an argument broke out between them, ending with the use of a firearm.

Journalist Xhensika Kodra reports that other neighbors said, among other things, that the men had not previously had any disputes, while they were often seen in each other’s company.

Police statement:

He killed two citizens with a firearm over trivial motives and wounded another; the suspected perpetrator was apprehended and arrested.

Following a report of gunshots on “Petrela” Street in Bathore, officers from Police Commissariat No. 5 immediately went to the scene.

Initial actions established that, during a conflict over trivial motives between citizen N. M. and the three brothers, S. I., N. I. and Sh. I., the conflict escalated into the use of a firearm. As a result, citizen S. I., approximately 30 years old, died, while citizens N. I., 48, and Sh. I., approximately 44, were wounded and transported to hospital, where the 48-year-old died, while the 44-year-old remains under medical care.

As a result of swift police action, the suspected perpetrator, citizen N. M., approximately 40 years old and an employee of the Military Police, was apprehended and arrested.

The firearm—a pistol—suspected of having been used in the crime was also seized.

The investigative team is continuing its work to fully document the incident legally and clarify its circumstances.