November 28 renews attention to the challenges facing Albanians in the region, with greater cooperation sought from Pristina and Tirana

November 28 marks not only national unity on a symbolic level, but also highlights the difficulties faced by Albanians living outside the borders of Kosovo and Albania. In North Macedonia, the Preševo Valley and Montenegro, political representation, the use of the Albanian language, economic development and institutional equality remain important issues.

Although these three areas have different political, legal and institutional systems, Albanian communities face common problems related to protecting their rights, preserving their national identity and creating equal opportunities for development.

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In this situation, Albanian political representatives and their cooperation with the institutions of Kosovo and Albania have an important role to play.

Speaking to the newspaper Bota sot, Sulejman Mehazi, a professor of Albanian from North Macedonia, and Nehat Hyseni, a sociologist and publicist from Preševo, analyzed the position of Albanians in these countries, the responsibility of their representatives and the need for a sustainable strategy of national cooperation.

Mehazi: November 28 unites Albanians through history and sentiment, but not necessarily politically

Professor Sulejman Mehazi describes November 28 as a moment of the symbolic and cultural unity of Albanians, but emphasizes that this does not necessarily reflect a shared political reality.

According to him, Albanians in North Macedonia, the Preševo Valley and Montenegro live under three different legal and political systems. For this reason, neither the problems nor the opportunities to protect their interests are the same.

Speaking about North Macedonia, Mehazi says that the representation of Albanians in government has now been consolidated, but the implementation of policies and laws remains fragile. According to him, the main difficulty lies not in the lack of laws, but in their failure to be implemented.

He notes that the presence of Albanians in government institutions does not always mean real influence over decision-making. Among the problems he cites are the distribution of power, which often turns into party clientelism; formal representation without strategic influence; and inequalities in employment, investment and regional development.

Mehazi ranks the economy among the main challenges facing Albanians in North Macedonia. According to him, Albanian-majority settlements continue to experience high unemployment, significant youth emigration and public investment below the national average. For this reason, the economic issue is just as important as language and political representation.

Regarding the Preševo Valley, the professor says that Albanians face restrictions on their rights and intense demographic pressure. Preševo, Bujanoc and Medvegjë are Albanian-majority areas, but their Albanian residents constitute a state minority within Serbia.

Nevertheless, he considers the establishment of the Albanian National Council an important development. This institution aims to protect education, culture, information and the local official use of the Albanian language in Preševo, Bujanoc and Medvegjë.

In the case of Montenegro, Mehazi assesses that Albanians enjoy a more favorable position compared with Albanians in other areas outside Albania and Kosovo. Although they are a small community, Albanian parties carry considerable political weight.

According to him, Albanian parties in Montenegro have almost always been part of governing coalitions, exercising influence greater than their demographic weight. In municipalities where Albanians constitute the majority, the Albanian language has official status.

However, Mehazi emphasizes that the development of Ulcinj and the mountainous areas, the departure of young people, and the protection of property, the coastline and cultural identity in the face of tourism and urban development pressures remain problematic.

Speaking about support from Kosovo and Albania, Mehazi says that the government of Kosovo, led by Albin Kurti, has contributed more to Albanians outside Kosovo and Albania than the Albanian government, led by Edi Rama. He criticizes the latter for devoting more attention to Serbia than to Albanians in North Macedonia, Montenegro and the Preševo Valley.

Mehazi cites as an example the unification of Albanian parties in North Macedonia in the VLEN coalition, an effort he attributes to the government of Kosovo. He also recalls that during Serbia’s parliamentary elections, Albin Kurti helped unite the Albanian political entities of Preševo, Bujanoc and Medvegjë, a union that, according to him, enabled Albanians from the Valley to win two seats in the Serbian parliament.

By contrast, he assesses that Edi Rama’s unification efforts for Albanians outside Albania have produced no results.

The professor emphasizes that November 28 unites Albanians through sentiment, history and language, but political unity requires more than symbolism. According to him, what is needed is the implementation of laws, an economy that keeps young people in their hometowns and a common strategy that does not depend on a single party or leader.

He underlines that the main challenges are the failure to implement rights, the lack of economic development and insufficient coordination between Albanian representatives in the region and the institutions of Pristina and Tirana.

Hyseni: Kosovo and Albania must draft a joint strategy for Albanians in the region

Nehat Hyseni, a sociologist and publicist from Preševo, describes November 28 as one of the most important dates in national history. According to him, the day should serve not only as an occasion for celebration, but also for reflection on the condition of Albanians in all the areas where they live.

Hyseni says that spiritual, cultural and national unity must be accompanied by institutional cooperation, political solidarity and shared responsibility for the future.

Regarding North Macedonia, he views the 2001 Ohrid Agreement as an important foundation for advancing the constitutional and institutional position of Albanians. However, the full implementation of fair and adequate representation, the use of the Albanian language and equality in state institutions still require sustained commitment.

According to Hyseni, equality must not remain merely a formulation in the Constitution or in laws, but must be reflected in the administration, the judiciary, education, the police and all levels of decision-making.

In Montenegro, he assesses that Albanians have built an important tradition of political and institutional representation, including participation in central institutions. However, issues concerning the economic development of Albanian areas, proportional representation, the preservation of national identity and the use of the Albanian language remain unresolved.

Hyseni considers the situation in the Preševo Valley more complicated, with problems of a political, legal and institutional nature. He mentions proportional representation in Serbia’s state institutions, the practical use of the Albanian language, education, the recognition of diplomas, economic development and institutional integration.

According to him, the deactivation of residential addresses is a particular concern. Hyseni says that this practice affects the exercise of civic rights and the accurate reflection of the composition of the Albanian population.

He emphasizes that Albanians’ demands are not related to ethnic privileges or to undermining the sovereignty of the states where they live, but to the implementation of democratic standards, respect for human rights, civic equality and the functioning of the rule of law.

Hyseni calls for institutional cooperation and a concrete agenda for Albanians in the region

Addressing the responsibility of Albanian political representatives, Hyseni says they must defend the interests of the citizens who gave them their votes, while also drafting a common strategy on issues of national interest.

According to him, the success of political representation should not be measured only by the number of Albanians in parliaments, governments or state institutions. It should be assessed through concrete results in advancing rights, solving citizens’ problems and improving the position of the Albanian community.

Hyseni considers coordination among Albanian representatives in North Macedonia, the Preševo Valley and Montenegro essential, as well as their cooperation with the institutions of Kosovo and Albania.

According to him, this cooperation should be structured, continuous and institutional, rather than limited to national holiday ceremonies or election periods. He calls for regular communication, political consultations and joint mechanisms for education, language, representation, economic development and the protection of national identity.

Regarding the diplomatic role of Kosovo and Albania, Hyseni says that both states have a special responsibility to serve as an institutional voice for the legitimate rights of Albanians in the region.

He mentions Kosovo’s efforts to raise the issue of Albanians in the Preševo Valley in communications with European institutions, as well as the creation of financial, educational and cultural mechanisms to support them.

Albania, according to Hyseni, has also addressed these issues within the framework of its diplomacy, but the main challenge is to turn political engagement into a long-term policy with measurable results.

He emphasizes that political statements are not enough. According to him, what is needed is active, professional and persistent diplomacy that will turn the problems facing Albanians into a sustained issue on the international agenda.

Hyseni calls on Pristina and Tirana to make stronger use of diplomatic mechanisms in the European Union, the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the United Nations. According to him, issues concerning the rights of Albanians should be supported by factual documentation, professional reports and concrete demands.

In conclusion, he proposes that Kosovo and Albania draft a joint national strategy for Albanians in the region, in direct consultation with the political and institutional representatives of Albanians in North Macedonia, the Preševo Valley and Montenegro.

The five main priorities he identifies are: strengthening institutional representation and effective participation in decision-making; protecting the official use of the Albanian language and ensuring quality education in the mother tongue; creating programs for investment, employment and infrastructure; supporting young people and the diaspora through scholarships and exchange programs; and systematically raising Albanian issues in European and international institutions.

For the Preševo Valley, Hyseni calls for a strategic and long-term approach. He warns that without economic development, investment and prospects for young people, preserving the national and demographic substance will become increasingly difficult.

According to Hyseni, November 28 should be not only the celebration of the flag, but also a day of national, political and institutional responsibility.

He concludes that Albanians in North Macedonia, the Preševo Valley and Montenegro are seeking what European democratic standards guarantee them: equality, dignity, security, fair representation and equal opportunities for development.