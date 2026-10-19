Lorik Cana’s message to the government: Students must be heard, they represent the country’s future

Lorik Cana’s message to the government: Students must be heard, they represent the country’s future

Former Albania national team captain Lorik Cana has reacted to the student protests taking place today in Tirana and other cities across Albania, on their seventh day, stressing the importance of listening to the students’ demands and finding a lasting solution.

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In a statement, Cana said that when students take to the streets to demand their rights, the attention of society and institutions should remain focused on them until a lasting solution or agreement is reached.

“When students take to the streets and demand their rights, the attention and priorities of society and institutions should be fully focused on them until a lasting solution or agreement is found. Students represent the country’s future, and investing in their conditions is a direct investment in the well-being of society,” Cana wrote.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 15:44

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