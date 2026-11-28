Berisha: More than 21 protesters ended up in hospital; only protests can remove Rama

Following the November 28 rally in Tirana, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha stated that more than 21 protesters had been taken to hospital as a result of police intervention.

Speaking to the media, he accused the government of using violence against citizens taking part in the protest, as well as against journalists and media operators.

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Berisha said the security forces intervened with rubber batons, tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

According to him, those affected by the intervention included journalists, intellectuals and other citizens who, he claimed, were not committing acts of violence.

The leader of the Democratic Party also highlighted the case of a waiter near the Opera area, saying that he had been seriously injured by a rubber bullet.

Berisha described the protest as a politically significant confrontation and thanked the citizens who joined the rally. He expressed particular gratitude to Albanians from the Diaspora who traveled from abroad to take part in the protest.

He announced that the protests would continue and called on opposition supporters to take part in future rallies.

“Our country, the place of every democrat, man or woman, is at every protest against this regime until its removal. Therefore, I firmly call on them, with patience, to take part in every protest against Edi Rama,” Berisha declared.

In closing, the opposition leader reiterated his belief that protests are the path to removing Prime Minister Edi Rama from power.

“Protests and only protests—the only way to remove Edi Rama from power,” Berisha concluded.