During November 27 and 28, a large number of criminal incidents were recorded in various cities across the country. The reports include cases of domestic violence, physical assaults, serious injuries, drug possession and distribution, theft, robbery, property damage, attacks on police officers and brawls.

A serious incident was reported in the Gostivar region, where a 52-year-old man, who has mental health problems, is suspected of attacking his 42-year-old wife. He struck her with a sharp object, causing serious bodily injuries.

Të lidhura None found

The incident occurred on November 27, at around 12:30 p.m., at the family home. The suspect’s father reported the case to police. The woman was initially taken to Gostivar Hospital, but because of her serious condition and loss of consciousness, she was transferred to the “Mother Teresa” Clinical Complex in Skopje, where she continued receiving treatment.

The suspect was arrested at around 2:10 p.m. During his detention, he resisted police and attacked several officers, injuring one of them. After the public prosecutor was notified, the 52-year-old was taken to the Psychiatric Hospital in Skopje. Once the documentation is completed, criminal charges will be filed against him.

Cases of domestic violence were also reported in other cities. The Tetovo Internal Affairs Sector filed criminal charges against N.D. (44) from Tetovo, who is suspected of injuring his brother following an earlier conflict on September 1.

In Kočani, G.P. (33) faces criminal charges for endangering safety. According to the allegations, on November 5 he physically assaulted and threatened his wife.

In Tetovo, N.K. (40) was arrested following a report by a 27-year-old woman with whom he was in an unmarried cohabiting relationship. She stated that the suspect forced her to go with other men and not return home without money, while she was required to hand over the income from begging to him. The Tetovo Centre for Social Work was informed of the case and will provide shelter for the woman.

A 19-year-old woman in Ohrid reported that she had been physically assaulted at the home of her unmarried partner by him, his mother and his father. Police are working to fully clarify the circumstances.

In the Prilep region, a 30-year-old man from a village in the Municipality of Krivogaštani was detained on suspicion of threatening his 19-year-old wife. In addition, a 36-year-old man from Skopje reported aggressive behaviour and death threats by the former partner of a 36-year-old woman.

Drugs in Skopje and other cities

Police carried out checks and operations against the possession of narcotics in Skopje and other areas of the country. During the night between November 27 and 28, R.F. (22), P.J. (27) and S.A. (21), all from Skopje, as well as N.B. (26) from Bitola, were arrested at various locations in the capital. The searches led to the seizure of a white powdery substance, a brown powdery substance and marijuana.

Criminal charges were also filed against T.A. (23) from Skopje, who is suspected of the unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs, as well as attacking an official while carrying out his duties.

On November 17, on “Blagoja Stefkovski” Street in Skopje, police found marijuana while searching a “Seat Leon” driven by T.A. After the search, the suspect started the vehicle and struck a police officer, followed by a parked vehicle. A later search of his home found and seized hashish.

Near Lenin Bridge, on the Gradsko–Prilep road, S.A. (39) and J.T. (42), both from Bitola, were arrested. Marijuana was found in the “Audi” they were travelling in.

In the village of Dihovo in Bitola, police arrested I.S. (37) and L.B. (33) after marijuana was discovered during a search of one of them.

Theft and property damage

A jewellery store on “11 October” Street in Kumanovo was robbed on November 27. The owner, A.I. (55) from Likova, reported that several people had used force and suitable tools to break open the door, after which they took various gold items. Investigations are continuing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Also in Kumanovo, M.N. (37) and B.N. (36), from the village of Ramanli, were arrested. They are suspected of entering an auxiliary building inside the barracks together with another person and taking several metal items.

Police in Kriva Palanka solved a theft that occurred at a home during the period from November 26 to 27. R.B. (31) from Kriva Palanka was identified as a suspect and admitted to the offence during questioning. Several items were taken from N.A.’s home.

In Kavadarci, Xh.A. (24) was arrested on suspicion of taking a cable from a site where construction materials were stored, belonging to a legal entity.

A construction site in the Gjorče Petrov area of Skopje was robbed during the night between November 26 and 27. The perpetrators used force and suitable tools to enter the site, from where they took a heat pump, six fan-coil units and other items.

Accident involving three vehicles on the “Mother Teresa” motorway

On November 27, at around 6:45 p.m., an accident involving three vehicles occurred on the “Mother Teresa” motorway, near the Radishani interchange in Skopje.

The vehicles involved were an “Opel” driven by P.I. (31) from Skopje, an “Audi” with Kosovo licence plates driven by A.L. (59) from Kosovo, and a “Mercedes” driven by Sh.Sh. (47) from Skopje.

The driver of the “Audi” and his passenger, F.L. (63), both from Kosovo, sustained serious bodily injuries. The other two drivers suffered bodily injuries. All those injured were taken to several medical facilities in Skopje for treatment. Police conducted an on-site inspection.

Five arrests for negligent driving

Over the past 24 hours, five people were arrested in various parts of the country on suspicion of the criminal offence of “negligent driving”.

E.A. (26) from Skopje, R.B. (27) from Hasan Beg and M.N. (46) from Kičevo drove vehicles without passing the driving test.

S.V. (38) from Vinica was caught driving despite having an active driving ban. Meanwhile, R.A. (58), also from Vinica, drove under the influence of alcohol and was involved in a traffic accident.

Incidents and brawls in Skopje

Z.H. (58) from Bosnia and Herzegovina was arrested at Macedonia Square. She is suspected of attempting to take the personal belongings from the bag of a 64-year-old man on the Stone Bridge. According to police, his wife noticed and prevented the attempt.

A physical assault on a minor by two other minors was reported at a primary school in the Municipality of Aerodrom, while a third minor recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The incident occurred on November 25 and was reported on November 27.

Another incident involving minors was reported at a sports hall in Ilinden. A 12-year-old girl is suspected of having been assaulted by two female minors following an earlier conflict.

H.T. (24) from Skopje was arrested on “Army of the Republic of Macedonia” Boulevard on suspicion of physically assaulting police officers while they were carrying out their duties.

In Skopje’s City Park, A.D. (18) and two 17-year-olds were arrested after it was reported that they had threatened four minors with a wooden object, taken money from them and then physically assaulted two of them.

P.D. (18) from Skopje and Sh.F. (37) from the village of Saraj were involved in a physical fight on a bus in the Gjorče Petrov area. Another conflict was reported in Aerodrom between A.A. (18) and a 14-year-old.

In another incident in Aerodrom, two people attacked D.K. (44) from Skopje with a hard object and a metal object. Work is under way to identify them.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested in Skopje on suspicion of physically assaulting police officers. In the Karpoš area, a 39-year-old woman was detained for aggressive behaviour toward police officers. During the search, she was found to have a blood alcohol level of 2.88 promille.

In the Gazi Baba area, police arrested K.B. (37) for aggressive behaviour toward police officials.

Polish national arrested at Skopje Airport

On November 28, at around 2:30 a.m., Polish national J.F. (47) was arrested at Skopje International Airport. He is suspected of disturbing public order and peace by behaving aggressively and inappropriately.

During the search, police found and seized a knife from him. J.F. was then handed over to officers from the Petrovec Police Station for further proceedings.

Charges filed over dissemination of racist and xenophobic material

The Shtip Internal Affairs Sector filed criminal charges against D.N. (47) from the village of Čiflik in the Municipality of Češinovo-Obleshevo, on suspicion of disseminating racist and xenophobic material through a computer system.

According to police, on November 17, in a comment published on a social-network portal, the suspect incited and promoted hatred and violence.

Police continue working to clarify and document all reported incidents. In cases where the suspects have been identified, further legal procedures will be initiated.