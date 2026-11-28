Fox News reports on protests in Tirana: Demonstrators clash with police and demand Edi Rama’s resignation

Protests held today in Tirana have attracted the attention of international media, which have reported on the escalation of the situation.

US media outlet Fox News covered the situation under the headline: “Violent protests erupt in Albania as demonstrators clash with police.”

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According to the report, students are calling for the protests in the capital to continue and intensify, while their demand is the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Fox News emphasized that the demonstrations have been accompanied by clashes between protesters and police forces.

The departure of the head of government remains the main demand voiced by the protesters.