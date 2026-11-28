Snow covers the Kalimash area, snowplows begin operations on the National Road

Falling temperatures in Kukës County have brought the first snowfall to Kalimash, near the tunnel, as well as to several sections of the National Road.

After the snowfall began, the company responsible for maintaining the road deployed snowplows to clear the snow.

Të lidhura None found

The vehicles also carried out work because of the moisture that formed on the asphalt after rainfall recorded several hours earlier.

So far, traffic is continuing without problems, and no disruptions have been reported.

However, drivers using the National Road should exercise extra caution, use winter tires and carry chains with them because of the weather conditions.

Snowfall has also been recorded in high mountainous areas, above an elevation of 700 meters.