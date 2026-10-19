After Rama’s promise of a €2,500 bonus, police forcibly detain protesters

After Rama’s promise of a €2,500 bonus, police forcibly detain protesters

A serious incident occurred just moments ago near Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard. Police officers began forcibly detaining people, while in one scene, eight officers were seen attempting to arrest a person.

Të lidhura

None found

Such scenes have continued to escalate, while earlier today Prime Minister Edi Rama promised them a salary increase and a €2,500 bonus for those near the protest.

Police officers also fired rubber bullets at them. The police moved toward the crowd with numerous cars and vans in pursuit.

Meanwhile, officers managed to apprehend a young man in Rinia Park.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 15:44

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