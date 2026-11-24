SDSM has called for an interpellation against National Bank Governor Trajko Slaveski over the Alta Bank case and his responsibility.

Party leader Venko Filipçe said that, during the oversight hearing, the governor failed to provide clear answers about how Alta Bank entered the country’s financial market.

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Filipçe said that, in addition to investigating the criminal complaints that have been filed, there should also be political accountability.

“In addition to the criminal complaints that have been filed, and on which I urge the Prosecutor’s Office to act seriously, we believe there should be political accountability for Governor Trajko Slaveski’s actions. We received no appropriate or logical answers at the oversight hearing.

He has still not answered the questions we raised publicly: How did he allow ‘Alta Bank’ to enter our financial market, and how did he approve the entry of a bank that we have been warning for a year is a criminal institution?” Filipçe said.