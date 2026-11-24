American and European electronic components manufactured just months ago have been found in Russian drones used to attack Ukraine. The discovery shows that Russia continues to obtain Western technology, even though the United States and European countries have imposed sanctions for more than four years.

An investigation by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent found that a Russian Geran-4 attack drone shot down in the Kyiv region in mid-August contained parts manufactured in 2026. According to a Ukrainian intelligence report, the drone was built in Russia’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone and contained nearly 100 components of foreign origin.

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Investigators were struck by the short time between the manufacture of some parts and their use in Russian weapons. They were able to read the production codes on 12 components: seven dated from 2026, three from 2025 and two from 2024.

Among the manufacturers identified was the US company CTS Corporation, whose timing chips bore production dates in January, February and March 2026. The drone also contained a power diode made by another US company, Vishay Intertechnology, in mid-February 2026. A microcontroller from STMicroelectronics, a company linked to Switzerland, France and Italy, had been manufactured in early February 2026, while its assembly and testing had taken place in Malaysia.

STMicroelectronics and Vishay Intertechnology told Kyiv Independent that they had stopped operations and shipments to Russia in 2022 and maintain strict sanctions compliance programs. Neither explained how its parts ended up with the Russian military. CTS Corporation did not respond to requests for comment.

Lithuanian SIM cards in Russian drones

Another Ukrainian intelligence report documented the use of European SIM cards in Russian drones. During 2025, cards from Pildyk, a Lithuanian mobile phone company that is a subsidiary of the operator Tele2 Lietuva, were found in eight such drones.

Jonas Oman, a representative of Blue/Yellow, a nonprofit organization that supports Ukraine, explained that the cards allow the drones to send images and transmit their location. In effect, they function as flying mobile phones. Signals from European cards can be mistaken for ordinary phone use, making it harder for Ukrainian forces to identify and track the drones.

Tele2 Lietuva said the cards had been purchased and activated in 2024, before Lithuania introduced mandatory identification for SIM card users on January 1, 2025. According to Linas Marcinkevicius, the company’s head of risk control, organized networks buy and activate anonymous cards, then resell them to fraudsters, smugglers and, ultimately, agents of hostile states.

The European Commission stressed that exporting SIM cards to Russia is prohibited, but their diversion and illegal resale remain a problem. It also clarified that requirements to register users’ identities are set at the national level and are not in force in all member states.

More than 16,000 foreign components identified in Russian weapons

The latest cases are part of a broader problem. Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General has identified more than 16,000 foreign components in Russian missiles and drones. The parts come from more than 30 countries. To uncover the networks supplying Russia with this technology, Ukrainian authorities have sent 28 requests for legal assistance abroad.

In September, Vladislav Vlasyuk, the Ukrainian president’s special envoy for sanctions, announced that a European transistor had been found in a downed Russian Geran-5 drone. It had been manufactured in February 2026, just seven months before it was discovered.

Kyiv does not claim that Western companies sell these products directly to Russia. It says the parts reach Moscow through intermediaries and front companies, often after passing through three or four stages of trade.

Vlasyuk is calling for tighter oversight of supply chains, prosecution of intermediaries and greater responsibility from manufacturers for identifying end users. He also called for the financial transactions used to pay for the products to be traced, stressing that every component reaching Russia has a payment processed through the banking system.

These findings raise further questions about the effectiveness of Western sanctions and Russia’s ability to continue obtaining modern technology for its military industry despite international restrictions.