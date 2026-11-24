A 13-year-old American-Albanian girl originally from Shkodra has been found in Tirana after being away from home for a week. She was in a severe psychological state. Medical examinations, her testimony and evidence gathered by the State Police indicate that the minor is suspected of having been sexually abused by adults in several cities across Albania.

Police in Shkodra and other local directorates immediately joined the search, working with the prosecutor’s office and with assistance from the security forces at the U.S. Embassy. The girl was found after several days of searching.

Të lidhura None found

So far, at least four people have been arrested, while several others have been declared wanted as suspects in the abuse of the 13-year-old. Investigators strongly suspect that, in some cases, the suspects gave the minor money in exchange for intimate relations.

About two weeks ago, as she did every day, her mother dropped her off at the private school in Shkodra, where she had been studying for nearly four years since the family returned from America. That morning, the 13-year-old left the school corridor without going to class and took a bus to Tirana.

Investigators’ checks indicate that she then went first to Fier, followed by Gjirokastër, Vlorë, Durrës and Burrel, before returning to Tirana. During these journeys, according to the investigation, she traveled alone, sometimes by bus and sometimes by taxi.

In the cities where she stayed, the minor is suspected of having been abused by different people; some have been arrested and others are being sought. According to information gathered so far, she was not accompanied by anyone, and there is no indication that someone forced her to travel with the aim of exploiting her. The people suspected of abuse reportedly met her by chance.

The 13-year-old is currently at an institutional social care center in Tirana. She is in a severe psychological state and is receiving care from psychologists, doctors and social workers. The case is being handled by the State Police, the prosecutor’s office and the U.S. Embassy.

The girl was born in the United States to two Albanian parents, who have lived in Shkodra for several years. Her father has been sentenced to prison, and she lived with her mother. Previously, she had left home for two to three hours before returning.

According to sources, the minor is suspected of having taken several gold pieces of jewelry from home this time and sold them. The money she obtained this way is believed to have paid for her travel and stays in the cities she visited, in addition to sums she is suspected of later receiving from some of the people arrested or declared wanted.

The reasons she left Shkodra for other cities, as well as the circumstances that led to intimate relations with the people suspected of abuse, remain unclear.

The State Police are continuing intensive investigations to identify and arrest everyone involved, whose number is believed to be seven or more. The investigative team is working to fully establish what happened in a case considered among the most serious involving minors to confront the State Police, the Shkodra Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Education in recent years.