Russian attacks on Ukraine’s economy intensify ahead of peace talks

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s economy intensify ahead of peace talks

Russia is continuing to target Ukraine’s power plants, factories, ports and railway lines, dealing a blow to the country’s economy.

According to CNN, President Vladimir Putin has intensified this strategy as Russian forces struggle on the eastern front. New peace talks, mediated by the United States, are expected to take place next week.

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Missiles and drones have struck power plants, ports, railways, steel mills and infrastructure used to export grain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 600,000 residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity just last night. By Saturday, heating was unavailable in around 40% of Kyiv’s buildings.

Data from the ACLED organization shows that the number of Russian attacks in Ukraine rose from 3,650 in January to 5,532 in October. In 2026, Russian attacks have killed more than 2,700 Ukrainian civilians.

John Lough, an expert at the New Eurasian Strategies Centre, a London-based research organization, told CNN that Moscow is acting with the aim of destroying Ukraine’s economy. In his view, Putin has concluded that sending more troops will not enable him to win in Donbas, and is trying to bring Ukraine to its knees by attacking its economy.

An independent UN commission of inquiry has found that Russia’s deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, accused Moscow of seeking to leave millions of people without electricity, heating and water. He said Russia is trying to achieve through cold and darkness what it has failed to achieve on the battlefield.

Experts warn that winter could deepen the humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, damage to energy infrastructure and industry is placing increasing pressure on Ukraine’s economy.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 15:31

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