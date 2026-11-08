Protest in Skopje after the killing of 17-year-old Biljana Kiriq; calls for accountability and legal changes

Protest in Skopje after the killing of 17-year-old Biljana Kiriq; calls for accountability and legal changes

Following the killing of 17-year-old Biljana Kiriq by her boyfriend in Bogdanci, a protest against violence against women was held in Skopje.

Participants called for institutions to be held accountable for their failures, for urgent adoption of legal amendments aimed at protecting people from violence, and for the dismissal of public officials who justify violence against women or portray it as normal.

Të lidhura

None found

“For every failure, we demand that the names be made public, responsibility be determined and sanctions imposed. We also demand that legal amendments to protect people from violence be submitted and adopted urgently,” one of the protesters said.

According to her, efforts to combat gender-based violence cannot succeed as long as society and institutions obstruct the identification and addressing of this phenomenon.

“We cannot fight gender-based violence while denying its existence. Those who call for controlling women, justify violence or contribute to its normalization must be dismissed,” she said.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 15:31

Tags: , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet