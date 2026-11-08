Italy: Albanian criminal organization dismantled, suspected of trafficking 240 kg of drugs and laundering €14 million

As part of a major anti-mafia operation, Italian authorities have dismantled a criminal organization made up mainly of Albanian nationals and suspected of international drug trafficking and money laundering in several European countries.

Investigators uncovered a network suspected of trafficking cocaine between Albania, Italy, the Netherlands and Germany, while proceeds from the criminal activity, amounting to millions of euros, were sent to Albania.

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According to the Italian outlet Il Giorno, the operation, codenamed “Caveau 38,” was carried out by the Guardia di Finanza in Lecco, under the direction of the Milan Anti-Mafia Directorate and in cooperation with SPAK investigators in Tirana.

Investigators suspect that between 2019 and 2022, the organization trafficked around 240 kilograms of cocaine from Albania to Italy.

More than €14 million in proceeds from the criminal activity are also suspected of having been collected and transferred to Albania.

As part of the investigation, 52 people were identified as under investigation, while six people were arrested in the act during the operation.

Authorities also seized more than €1.5 million in cash and around 32 kilograms of drugs, including cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

One of the main elements of the suspected criminal scheme was laundering money through the purchase of gold.

According to investigators, the organization obtained nearly eight kilograms of gold bars through a precious-metals processing company based in Milan and Alessandria.

Another company, located in the Lecco area, is suspected of serving as a kind of financial vault for the group through investments in real estate.

Both companies have been placed under preventive seizure, and a judicial administrator has been appointed to ensure the continuity of their legitimate business activities.

To coordinate their activities, the organization’s suspected members used encrypted apps to communicate about drug transactions and money transfers.

Drugs and large sums of money were transported in vehicles and trucks fitted with hidden compartments.

The investigation began after the Guardia di Finanza conducted checks related to drug sales in public areas of Cernusco Lombardone and Merate. Further inquiries, however, led to the discovery of an international network involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

SPAK investigators also took part in the operation, while cooperation between Italian and Albanian authorities helped reconstruct the movement of drugs and money between the four countries.

Operation “Caveau 38” is another major international investigation focused on Albanian nationals suspected of drug trafficking and laundering criminal proceeds in several European countries.