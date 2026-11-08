Rama is following Lukashenko’s model,” protester says: Measures are unconstitutional, fines aim to intimidate citizens

During the 162nd protest against the government, one of the participants told News24 that Prime Minister Edi Rama is using repressive methods similar to those of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

According to the protester, the measures taken by the prime minister are contrary to the Constitution, and the fines imposed on citizens are intended to create fear.

Të lidhura None found

However, he stressed that students and citizens are not intimidated and that the protest will continue.

The protester said that no one can stop the protest, while it remains unclear when it will end, as the demands raised by it have become clearer and more consolidated over time.

“We are demanding Prime Minister Rama’s resignation and the creation of a technical government that will enable the conditions for a functioning democracy in Albania. Rama is using Lukashenko’s methods. There were also protests in Belarus, and the authoritarian Belarusian leader acted in the same way,” he said.

The protester argued that citizens do not need to obtain permission to protest, but only to notify the authorities. He also mentioned court decisions that have found protesters not guilty, recognizing that protesting is a civic right.

According to him, the fines imposed are intended to intimidate students, but this attempt will not succeed.