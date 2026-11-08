Poland declares two days of national mourning after attack that killed six in Krakow

Flags in Poland will fly at half-mast for two days following a gun attack in Krakow that left six people dead and 16 others injured. The country’s president declared two days of national mourning, while authorities are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

The attack took place in the center of Krakow, Poland’s second-largest city, and has been described as the most serious incident of its kind in the country in recent decades. According to police, 25-year-old Michal Oksinski arrived by car at the Main Market Square and opened fire on random people.

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Police officers shot at the suspect and wounded him. Authorities confirmed that the six victims of the attack were four women and two men. Among the 16 injured were also two police officers, one of whom is reportedly in critical condition.

Police said the attacker was wearing a military uniform but did not appear to have any ties to the army. Other firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were found in his vehicle.

After the shooting, panic broke out in the area, with people seen running away.

Meanwhile, authorities also found the bodies of three people in the 25-year-old’s apartment: his 53-year-old father, 52-year-old mother and 20-year-old sister. All three are suspected of having suffered gunshot wounds, bringing the death toll to nine.

Twenty-five-year-old Oksiński is suspected of having links to the far right.