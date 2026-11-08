Trump after midterm election defeat: The US took a step backward, Republicans will return stronger

Donald Trump reacted to the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm elections, saying that the United States had taken a “giant step backward in history.” The US president said that his party would return “bigger and stronger than ever.”

“America took a giant step backward in history with the results of the latest election,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “But do not be afraid, we will come back bigger and stronger than ever,” he added.

Të lidhura None found

Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress. As a result, Trump will not be able to advance his agenda through legislation during the two remaining years of his tenure in the White House.

Following the election result, the president has adopted a confrontational stance toward the incoming Democratic majority in Congress.

On Friday, he appointed his adviser Stephen Miller, a representative of the far right, as White House chief of staff.

On Saturday, he announced that he had proposed Dana White for the position of White House press secretary. White is the president of the UFC, the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.