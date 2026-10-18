Rama insults students at protest: They have no brains at all, they’re completely empty-headed!

During a live broadcast, Prime Minister Edi Rama targeted and branded the students who have been protesting for about a week, calling for his resignation.

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Rama mocked the conspiracy theories circulating, describing them as nonsense. He said this sentiment would not sweep up the Albanian people, referring to those behind it as “completely empty-headed.”

“The cherry on top of this absurdity is the Serbian soldiers supposedly hidden beneath the uniforms of those young men and men, whose salaries today are lower than those of many others in this country, who are pelted with stones and set on fire as if they were enemies of this country, and who are also suspected of being Serbian. This is absurd, but fortunately it is not a collective attitude, and it will not sweep up the Albanian people, not even those opposed to this government, because we have seen this film before.

Unlike in France, Italy, Brussels, Belgium, Spain and other such places, where this plague called Antifa, the neocommunists, are outdoing their predecessors—Karl Marx and those who came after him—at least those people had brains. These people have no brains at all; they are completely empty-headed. But it is not like that here. We have seen Albania in chaos, held hostage by madness, losing its economy, with nobody coming because of the insecurity, and people rising up and leaving by ship. Yes, people move around today; they leave and return. Of course, more leave than return, because we are not in Enver Hoxha’s bunker,” he said.