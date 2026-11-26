The statement by the head of PDK’s Parliamentary Group, Arian Tahiri, that the party initially opposed the return of the Law on Specialist Chambers to the Assembly and then changed its position after consultations with experts, has opened a broad debate about the decision-making and strategic orientation of this political force.

Tahiri described this step as a political blow that PDK accepted consciously, putting the interest of the appeal process ahead of party benefit. However, this change of stance raises questions about the party’s political coherence and the balance between narrow party interest and what is considered the national interest.

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Political analyst Zejnulla Jakupi, in a statement to the media, assesses this development as an indicator of continued political unpreparedness and the lack of a clear institutional strategy on the part of PDK. According to him, a party that aims to take over the government must have well-defined positions, especially on sensitive legal and political issues, and last-minute changes can undermine the trust of the electorate.

Commenting on whether this change was a political necessity or a retreat with consequences for the party’s image, Jakupi stresses that the decision proves a lack of preparation and strategy. He adds that it is not serious to initially oppose a process and then, after consultations, change position by presenting it as a political sacrifice. According to him, political credibility is not built through improvised decisions or last-minute moves, and any initiative that affects the constitutional order and international agreements must be handled with maximum responsibility, without turning the issues of the Specialist Chambers into an instrument of party calculations.

Regarding Tahiri’s admission that the decision cost PDK politically, Jakupi assesses that the party continues to face the dilemma between its party interest and the issue of leaders who are involved in judicial proceedings in The Hague. He stresses that PDK must undertake a much deeper reflection on its identity and political future, without continually linking the party discourse to the legal fate of certain individuals.

“This shows that PDK continues to be too caught up in a dilemma between its party interest and the issue of its leaders who are facing judicial proceedings in The Hague. The problem is that the party still seems unable to politically detach itself from this issue and build its identity beyond it,” he says.

Jakupi adds that PDK cannot build its political future by trying to protect its leaders through changing laws or interventions that may conflict with the Constitution and Kosovo’s international obligations. The legal defense of individuals, according to him, belongs to institutions and legal procedures, while the party should deal with its political responsibility and the country’s future.

He stresses that PDK needs a new political chapter, with a new structure, new leadership and credible figures, as well as a forward-looking vision. The party must leave the Hague issue out of its daily political discourse and no longer identify the party’s fate with the legal fate of certain individuals.

“PDK must understand that its history cannot be a hostage to the past. It must reform, produce new ideas and alternatives and speak to citizens about the economy, education, development and European integration. Only in this way can it restore the trust of the electorate and prove that it is a party with a future, and not simply a party that continues to politically defend itself from its past,” Jakupi concludes.